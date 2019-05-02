SolarCoin (SLR) Hits Market Cap of $2.38 Million

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $3,351.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.01352416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001834 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00016870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00118847 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002424 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,682,615 coins and its circulating supply is 51,990,860 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

