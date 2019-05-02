Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.12

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 8675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $565.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.66 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 20.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,410 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 650.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 348,412 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 68.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 686,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 280,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,938,000 after acquiring an additional 226,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $7,093,000. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/sociedad-quimica-y-minera-de-chile-sqm-sets-new-52-week-low-at-35-12.html.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.