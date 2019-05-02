Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases 100 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Hat alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Hat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.41.

Shares of RHT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Red Hat Inc has a 1-year low of $115.31 and a 1-year high of $183.58.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.64 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 35.35%. Red Hat’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 25,000 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $4,469,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases 100 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/smithfield-trust-co-purchases-100-shares-of-red-hat-inc-rht.html.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.