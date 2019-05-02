Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Smith & Nephew from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of SNN stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $40.44. 1,161,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,468. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $40.78.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.31%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,574,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 506.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 391,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after buying an additional 327,276 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 840,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after buying an additional 277,750 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,083,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,770,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

