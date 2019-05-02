SmartFinancial Inc (SMBK) Receives $25.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMBK. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 23,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,808. The firm has a market cap of $289.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $27.69.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.06 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 78.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 129,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 57,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 478,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 478,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 40.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,253 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.