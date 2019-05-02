SINA (SINA) vs. Dassault Systemes (DASTY) Financial Survey

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) and Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of SINA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Dassault Systemes shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SINA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for SINA and Dassault Systemes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINA 0 2 3 0 2.60 Dassault Systemes 0 1 0 0 2.00

SINA currently has a consensus price target of $101.38, suggesting a potential upside of 60.02%. Given SINA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SINA is more favorable than Dassault Systemes.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SINA and Dassault Systemes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINA $2.11 billion 2.15 $125.56 million $1.70 37.26 Dassault Systemes $4.11 billion 10.01 $670.80 million $3.28 48.11

Dassault Systemes has higher revenue and earnings than SINA. SINA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systemes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dassault Systemes pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. SINA does not pay a dividend. Dassault Systemes pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SINA and Dassault Systemes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINA 5.96% 3.39% 2.14% Dassault Systemes 16.89% 17.25% 9.99%

Volatility & Risk

SINA has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systemes has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dassault Systemes beats SINA on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. The company also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers discovery products to help users discover content; self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and services. Further, the company offers online payment, online loan facilitation, games, VIP membership, and data licensing services. Additionally, it provides mobile value added services, which allow users to receive news and information, download ring tones, mobile games and pictures, customize caller ring back tones, and participate in dating and friendship communities. SINA Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. It also provides SIMULIA delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA enables industries and services to collaborate, model, optimize, and perform their operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions for enterprises and consumers; and ENOVIA that offers collaborative technical and business applications. In addition, the company offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE software, solutions, and CGI services; EXALEAD that provides information intelligence for the social industry and developer community; and NETVIBES dashboard, which enables insights-driven decision-making. Further, it provides consulting services in methodology for design, deployment, and support; and training and engineering services. The company primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; financial and business services; high-tech; life sciences; energy, process, and utilities; consumer goods and retail; natural resources; architecture, engineering, and construction; consumer packaged goods and retail, and marine and offshore through direct sales force and value-added resellers. Dassault Systèmes SE was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

