Short Interest in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Grows By 12.0%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,930,095 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 29th total of 36,546,316 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,638,143 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Ifs Securities cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Sunday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.45 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $241,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 536,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

