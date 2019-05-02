Short Interest in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) Grows By 75.3%

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,104,624 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the March 29th total of 2,911,185 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,666,759 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4,203.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $28.61 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $33.22.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

