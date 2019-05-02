Short Interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Declines By 14.1%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,753,326 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the March 29th total of 25,320,725 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,181,558 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 164,460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 129,605 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 921,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 335,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 671,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 267,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3,672.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 980,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 954,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $2,346,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG opened at $5.97 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.30 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 67.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut First Majestic Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/short-interest-in-first-majestic-silver-corp-ag-declines-by-14-1.html.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.