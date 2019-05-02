Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. SYSCO comprises 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,625,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,847 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 18,997.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,960,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,653 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,359,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,428,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,780,000 after purchasing an additional 313,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $46,874,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,469,391.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,911.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/sheaff-brock-investment-advisors-llc-trims-position-in-sysco-co-syy.html.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.