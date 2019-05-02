Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 975 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 35.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 210.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Macquarie set a $183.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.13.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP David Eric Klein sold 25,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total transaction of $5,161,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,876,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $262,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $6,147,173. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $210.94 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $234.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

