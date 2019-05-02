SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 124.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 149.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.34. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. Research analysts expect that Discovery Inc Series C will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

DISCK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Discovery Inc Series C has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

