Servicesource International (SREV) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Servicesource International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on Servicesource International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Servicesource International currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $1.25.

SREV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. 3,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,582. Servicesource International has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.62 million, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $61.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Servicesource International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Ferron bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Walker bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,120.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in Servicesource International by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 28.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 593,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 132,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 455,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,611,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 282,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

