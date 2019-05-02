Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) Stake Boosted by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 24,968.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,234 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCRB traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.80. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $9.75.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.15. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,584.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCRB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

