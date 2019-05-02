Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Reaches $0.0143 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $391,578.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, GDAC and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,507,535 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @s_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinelprotocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX, Bittrex, BitForex, GDAC, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

