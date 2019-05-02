Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Stake Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ST opened at $49.99 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $870.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,000 shares of company stock worth $10,548,600 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

