Select Medical (SEM) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.29 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Select Medical from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 541,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,369. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Rocco A. Ortenzio purchased 41,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $597,339.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,047,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,316.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Rocco A. Ortenzio purchased 306,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,341,760.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,047,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,848,487.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/select-medical-sem-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.