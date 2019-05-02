Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 23.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX traded up $18.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $468.60. 22,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $467.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by ($3.72). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $482.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.80.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,383 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.92, for a total transaction of $1,440,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.74, for a total transaction of $111,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,857.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,776,844. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

