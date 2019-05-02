Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 479.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of BSJO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,224. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

