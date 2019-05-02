Security National Trust Co. Sells 18 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 54 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,911.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,172.58.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total value of $2,656,099.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total value of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,075 shares of company stock worth $11,802,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

