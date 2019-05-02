Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $257.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $261.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.08). FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

