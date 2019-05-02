Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,000 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEP. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 241.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $780.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

