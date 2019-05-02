Seagate Technology (STX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.Seagate Technology also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.79-0.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 90.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.44.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $2,283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 2,225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,902,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,700,000 shares of company stock worth $166,497,500 and have sold 120,832 shares worth $5,541,064. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Seagate Technology (STX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/seagate-technology-stx-updates-q4-earnings-guidance.html.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.