Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,335 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $34,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 2,225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,902,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,700,000 shares of company stock worth $166,497,500 and sold 120,832 shares worth $5,541,064. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $48.31 on Thursday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 90.33% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

