Seacor (CKH) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

NYSE CKH traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. Seacor has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $825.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Seacor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $209.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. Analysts predict that Seacor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Oivind Lorentzen sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $254,719.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,571.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Seacor by 234.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Seacor during the first quarter worth $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seacor by 301.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Seacor by 9.6% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Seacor during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

