Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

SALT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.14.

Shares of NYSE SALT traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 66,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.83 million, a P/E ratio of -178.33 and a beta of 2.32. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -266.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

