Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $56,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.38. 313,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,357. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $70.53.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

