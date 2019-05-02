Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Holdings Reduced by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,076 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 811,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 128,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $69.82 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $70.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

