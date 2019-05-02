Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) a €25.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.62 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.96 ($29.03).

Shares of LHA opened at €21.65 ($25.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion and a PE ratio of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €17.05 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €26.17 ($30.43).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

