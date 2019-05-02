Saia (SAIA) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $77.00 target price on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Saia from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.84 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. Saia has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $410.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $128,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 20,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,436,384.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,493 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,832. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Saia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.