Saia (SAIA) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $77.00 target price on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Saia from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.84 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.32.
SAIA opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. Saia has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.07.
In other Saia news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $128,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 20,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,436,384.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,493 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,832. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Saia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
