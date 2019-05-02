Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 28,783 Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (HIO) Stock

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $141,900.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 71,576 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $353,585.44.

On Monday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,816 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $58,371.04.

On Thursday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 74,951 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $367,259.90.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,289 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $195,804.54.

On Tuesday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,985 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $112,729.50.

Shares of HIO opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 24.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

