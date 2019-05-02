Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Position Reduced by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.0% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 103.6% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 193,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 98,398 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 53.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,844 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

RCL opened at $128.00 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $133.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 31.60%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Jr. Howe bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $232,308. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 20,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $2,364,288.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,277. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

