Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $20,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 8,178.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,859,040 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,907,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,069,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,364,000 after buying an additional 2,017,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,761,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 19,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,813,567.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 9,924 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $907,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,054 shares of company stock valued at $12,504,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $104.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 49.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.55 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

