Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $1.17 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 133.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,065 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $86,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,751. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,325,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,022. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $53.94 on Thursday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $1.17 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/rosenblum-silverman-sutton-s-f-inc-ca-has-1-17-million-stake-in-tjx-companies-inc-tjx.html.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.