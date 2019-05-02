Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.91.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.06 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3753 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

