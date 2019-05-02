Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 238.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Robert Half International by 86.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 15.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 9.9% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 75,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $4,962,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 352,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,336.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $60.89 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $79.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

