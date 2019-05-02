Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques Sells 8 Shares

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total transaction of £367.68 ($480.44).

Jean-Sébastien Jacques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,090 shares of Rio Tinto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,327 ($56.54), for a total transaction of £566,404.30 ($740,107.54).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,438.50 ($58.00) on Thursday. Rio Tinto plc has a one year low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a one year high of GBX 4,790.50 ($62.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a GBX 319.51 ($4.17) dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $96.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7.28%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Investec lowered shares of Rio Tinto to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,824 ($63.03) to GBX 4,801 ($62.73) in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,368.05 ($57.08).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

