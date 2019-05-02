Ride My Car Tops One Day Volume of $0.00 (RIDE)

Ride My Car (CURRENCY:RIDE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ride My Car has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. Ride My Car has a total market capitalization of $35,172.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Ride My Car was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ride My Car coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00001008 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ride My Car Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ride My Car’s total supply is 101,276,976 coins. Ride My Car’s official Twitter account is @ridemycar_team . The official website for Ride My Car is www.ridemycar.net

Buying and Selling Ride My Car

Ride My Car can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ride My Car directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ride My Car should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ride My Car using one of the exchanges listed above.

