Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RYTM has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,059. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $861.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith Michael Gottesdiener sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $387,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,270. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105,433.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.