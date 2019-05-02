Revlon (REV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Revlon in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE:REV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,706. Revlon has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Revlon will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,406,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $7,064,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 510,000 shares of company stock worth $10,243,200. Insiders own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Revlon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Revlon by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 50,039 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

