Restaurant Group (RTN) Lifted to Add at Peel Hunt

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Restaurant Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 188.64 ($2.46).

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of RTN stock opened at GBX 145.20 ($1.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.67 million and a PE ratio of 60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86. Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 110.10 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 244.41 ($3.19).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.