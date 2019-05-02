Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Salzgitter (SZG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Salzgitter (ETR: SZG) recently:

4/30/2019 – Salzgitter was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2019 – Salzgitter had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/29/2019 – Salzgitter was given a new €27.50 ($31.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2019 – Salzgitter was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2019 – Salzgitter was given a new €25.50 ($29.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2019 – Salzgitter was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2019 – Salzgitter was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2019 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2019 – Salzgitter was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2019 – Salzgitter was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2019 – Salzgitter was given a new €26.50 ($30.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2019 – Salzgitter had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/15/2019 – Salzgitter was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:SZG traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Thursday, reaching €29.15 ($33.90). The stock had a trading volume of 136,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55. Salzgitter AG has a 52 week low of €23.37 ($27.17) and a 52 week high of €49.67 ($57.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

