Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.67 billion.

TSE QSR opened at C$87.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion and a PE ratio of 36.30. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$68.34 and a 12 month high of C$90.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

