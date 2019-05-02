Renaissance Group LLC Takes Position in GasLog Ltd (GLOG)

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 39,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,829,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,031,000 after buying an additional 24,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,598,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,231,000 after purchasing an additional 111,181 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,142,969 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,876,000 after purchasing an additional 176,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,518 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,130,000 after purchasing an additional 63,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 7.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 978,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,192 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.25. GasLog Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $188.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. GasLog had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Ltd will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GasLog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of GasLog from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

