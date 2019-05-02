Remme (REM) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Remme token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Tidex, Hotbit and IDEX. Remme has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $328,793.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.60 or 0.09907356 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00043258 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001762 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,315,410 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Remme is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit, Tidex, Gate.io and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

