Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $10.19 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.3% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,319,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,908,000 after acquiring an additional 126,569 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 78,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. grace capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,395,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,242,000 after acquiring an additional 771,401 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $293.80 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $296.93.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
