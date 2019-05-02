At which he’s accused of trying to hack into a Pentagon computer wikiLeaks creator Julian Assange told a London court he would not consent to be extradited to the United States.

Assange, emerging by video connection from a London prison, stated he would not”surrender myself for extradition for doing journalism that has won many awards and secure many individuals.”

Wearing a sport coat and jeans, Assange seemed calm in London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court during the short hearing.

Judge Michael Snow stated it would likely be”several months” until a full hearing had been held on the substance of this U.S. extradition case. The judge set a procedural hearing for May 30, using a substantive hearing.

The 47-year-old Australian was sentenced Wednesday to 50 months in prison at the U.K. for jumping bail in 2012 and holing up at the Ecuadorian Embassy at London. For questioning over rape and sexual assault allegations he had been facing extradition to Sweden.

Assange says that he sought asylum because he feared being sent to the U.S. to face charges related to WikiLeaks’ novel of classified U.S. military documents.

U.S. authorities accuse Assange of scheming with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to break a password to get a classified government computer.

Manning served several years in prison for leaking files to WikiLeaks. After refusing to testify to a grand jury investigating the company that was secret-spilling she was detained back.

Ben Brandon, an attorney representing the U.S. administration, said in court Thursday the U.S. researchers had obtained details of chatroom communications between Manning and Assange in 2010.

He stated the documents supposedly downloaded by a categorized U.S. computer included 90,000 activity reports from the war from Afghanistan,” 400,000 Iraq war-related reports, including 800 Guantanamo Bay detainee evaluations and 250,000 State Department cables.

The U.S. charge against Assange carries a Supreme wake-up prison sentence, but he is worried the U.S. could add further, more serious allegations against him.

“The struggle has only begun. He explained Assange was confined to his cell 23 hours a day,”what we call in overall provisions solitary confinement.”

Some who had waited were disappointed when these chairs were full of journalists and attorneys. They complained they had been discriminated against for financing Assange and shouted angrily at court staff. Some later blocked a primary street beyond the court, bringing traffic to a halt.

Assange was detained last month in London after his relationship with his embassy hosts went sour and his political asylum was reversed by Ecuador.