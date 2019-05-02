Red Hat Inc (RHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.60.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $4,469,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Red Hat by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,364 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Hat by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Hat by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat in the 1st quarter worth $99,599,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Red Hat by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,852 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RHT opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. Red Hat has a 12-month low of $115.31 and a 12-month high of $183.58.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.64 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Red Hat will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

