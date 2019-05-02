RDA Financial Network Acquires Shares of 2,680 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $585,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,475.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Prim sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total transaction of $999,218.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,821,147.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,586. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

Shares of JKHY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.02. 90,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,572. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $163.68. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $380.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

