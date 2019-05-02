Raymond James Boosts Loblaw Companies (L) Price Target to C$76.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$71.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Desjardins cut Loblaw Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.63.

Shares of TSE L traded up C$1.00 on Thursday, reaching C$65.34. 345,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,196. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$50.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.77.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 4.78999984553133 EPS for the current year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 12,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.50, for a total value of C$823,793.50. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 28,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.15, for a total value of C$1,838,533.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,400,007.09. Insiders have sold a total of 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,360 in the last quarter.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

